Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.