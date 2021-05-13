Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $210.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

