Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.11 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

