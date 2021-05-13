Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $331,730. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFB. Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.74 million, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

