Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 265 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $320.18 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

