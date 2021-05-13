Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 192,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,270. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PROF. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

