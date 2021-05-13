ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 3.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,403,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $4,344,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,306. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

