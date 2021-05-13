ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of UWM traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.99. 486,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,819. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $126.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 207,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Swmg LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $7,293,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000.

