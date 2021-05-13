Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,999,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

