Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 on June 17th

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

