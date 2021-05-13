Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $42.63

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.63, but opened at $40.54. Prudential shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1,961 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Prudential by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.