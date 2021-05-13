Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.