Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,857.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

