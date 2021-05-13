Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

