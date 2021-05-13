Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Reduced by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

