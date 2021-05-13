Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Cut by Barrington Research

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ModivCare in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

