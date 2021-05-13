Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 92.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 66.8% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 210,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Earnings History and Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit