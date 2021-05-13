Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

