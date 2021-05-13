Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Lowered by Analyst

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.59 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -81.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

