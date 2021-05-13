Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Lowered by Analyst

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

