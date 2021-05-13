Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Decreased by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.44.

MSGS stock opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.