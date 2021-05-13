Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

