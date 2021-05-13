Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

