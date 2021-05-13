Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Trading Down 0.1%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. 25,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 123,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,501,000.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

