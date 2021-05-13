Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $229,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

