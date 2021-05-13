Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

RMED opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ra Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

