Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.50 price objective on the stock.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.