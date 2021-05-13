Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 829,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

