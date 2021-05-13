Raymond B. Ruddy Sells 10,180 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

