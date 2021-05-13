Raymond James Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWX. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

Headwater Exploration stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.82. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.61 million and a P/E ratio of 91.04.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

