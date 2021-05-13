Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $129.36 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

