Raymond James Raises DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $3.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRTT. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

DRTT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

