Raymond James Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $58.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.