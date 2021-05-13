Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,495.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,452.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,254.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,023.06 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

