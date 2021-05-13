Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of LPLA opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,623 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

