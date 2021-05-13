Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

NYSE GPN opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

