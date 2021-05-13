Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 69 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.14.

NYSE:TDG opened at $578.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $603.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.51 and a 1-year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

