RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of RBB Bancorp worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

