RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.44. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

