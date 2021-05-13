Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Margaret Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $69,120.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 21,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Reading International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

