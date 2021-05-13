Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,514. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

