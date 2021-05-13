Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $75.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,494. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

