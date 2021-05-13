Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.