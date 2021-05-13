REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49.

