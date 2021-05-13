REDW Wealth LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,857,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

