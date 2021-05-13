Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 395.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

