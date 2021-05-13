Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson Sells 7,500 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REG stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.