Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $53.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,285.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

