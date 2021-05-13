Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Core-Mark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

