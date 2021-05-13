Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.