Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fast Retailing’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRCOY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FRCOY stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

